Paymentus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $957,000.
The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.5 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $513,000. Revenue was reported as $497 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $140 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $444.5 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $575 million to $600 million.
