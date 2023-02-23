Paymentus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Paymentus Holdings Inc. (PAY) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $957,000. The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were 2 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The electronic bill payment services posted revenue of $132.2 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $126.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $513,000. Revenue was reported as $497 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paymentus said it expects revenue in the range of $136 million to $140 million. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $444.5 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $575 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAY

GiftOutline Gift Article