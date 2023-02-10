PayPal, DexCom rise; Expedia, Lyft fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:
The San Francisco-based internet security firm gave investors an encouraging financial forecast.
Expedia Group Inc., down $10.07 to $107.64.
The online travel company’s fourth-quarter financial results fell short of analysts’ forecasts.
Lyft Inc., down $5.91 to $10.31.
The ride-hailing service reported a surprisingly big fourth-quarter loss and gave investors a weak revenue forecast.
Newell Brands Inc., up 17 cents to $14.77.
The owner of Elmer’s glue, Coleman camping gear and other brands named Chris Peterson as its new CEO to replace Ravi Saligram.
Honda Motor Co., up 59 cents to $25.13.
The Japanese automaker beat Wall Street’s fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
RBC Bearings Inc., up $4.50 to $236.50.
The Connecticut-based precision bearing manufacturer reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.