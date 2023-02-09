Paypal: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SAN JOSE, Calif. — SAN JOSE, Calif. — Paypal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $921 million. On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had net income of 81 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.24 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The technology platform and digital payments company posted revenue of $7.38 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Thirteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.42 billion, or $2.09 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.52 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Paypal expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.08 to $1.10.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $4.87 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PYPL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PYPL

GiftOutline Gift Article