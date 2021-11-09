Five9 Inc., up $21.02 to $166.27.
The call center software maker gave investors a solid profit forecast after beating analysts’ third-quarter financial forecasts.
New Relic Inc., up $35.03 to $125.97.
The software analytics company beat analysts’ fiscal second-quarter financial forecasts.
RealReal Inc., up $2.56 to $16.28.
The online luxury consignment site’s third-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
SmileDirectClub Inc., down $1.08 to $4.17.
The direct-to-consumer teeth-straightening company gave investors a disappointing revenue forecast.
General Electric Co., up $2.87 to $111.29.
The industrial conglomerate is splitting into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.
TripAdvisor Inc., down $3.54 to $31.33.
The travel website reported disappointing third-quarter financial results and said CEO Stephen Kaufer is stepping down.