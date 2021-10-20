To even try to understand, investors need a whole new lingo to navigate the millennial-mom scrapbooking party that is the Pinterest platform. So, allow me to translate: Pinterest is a social network with a lot of users, or Pinners, who are mostly women, the household spending chiefs that advertisers and brands like so much. (Discovery Inc.’s HGTV cable network has long used a similar sales pitch.) These Pinners are constantly bookmarking, or saving Pins, that serve as tokens of inspiration for their next purchases, whether it be a living room redesign, bridesmaid dress or recipe for dinner. Think of the platform as one big influencer — a virtual Martha Stewart reincarnate that serves as a gateway to buying stuff. Users find this stuff either by searching or passively discovering items through the accounts they follow.