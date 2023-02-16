PBF Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PARSIPPANY, N.J. — PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $637.8 million.
The refiner posted revenue of $10.85 billion in the period, topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.7 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.88 billion, or $22.84 per share. Revenue was reported as $46.83 billion.
