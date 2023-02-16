PDF Solutions: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — SANTA CLARA, Calif. — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported net income of $483,000 in its fourth quarter. The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 19 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $40.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $3.4 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $148.5 million.

