Peabody Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ST LOUIS — ST LOUIS — Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $632 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $8.31 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.98 billion.
Peabody Energy shares have fallen slightly since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed roughly 8%. The stock has increased 55% in the last 12 months.
