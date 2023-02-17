Pediatrix Medical Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. — SUNRISE, Fla. — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Friday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29.7 million.
The physician group posted revenue of $513.8 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $501.7 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $66.3 million, or 79 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.97 billion.
