Almodóvar, in an emailed statement, thanked thousands of Instagram users who kept re-uploading the image after it was removed.
“You have succeeded in getting the minds behind the algorithm that decides what is or is not obscene and offensive to back off and allow the poster to circulate freely,” he said. “No matter how much information the algorithm possesses it will never have a heart or common sense.”
Facebook and Instagram’s longstanding rules — and previous bans — have spurred the use of a #FreetheNipple movement on Instagram, which is used by many artists and celebrities to portray nipples despite the rules. The ban does not extend to male nipples.
“Parallel Mothers” starring Penélope Cruz will open the Venice Film Festival on Sept. 1.