FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 18, 2019, file photo, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. Pelosi is laying out her strategy on health care and first up is improvements to “Obamacare” and legislation to lower prescription drug costs. (J. Scott Applewhite, File/Associated Press)

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is laying out her strategy on health care and first up is improvements to “Obamacare” and legislation to lower prescription drug costs.

“Medicare for all” will get hearings.

Pelosi and President Donald Trump have been sounding similar themes about the need to address high drug costs. But her plans to broaden financial help for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act are unlikely to find takers among Republicans.

Either way, Democrats believe voters gave them a mandate on health care in the midterm elections.

Pushing her agenda, Pelosi is working from the ground up through committees.

Former Democratic congressman Jim McDermott of Washington state says she’s playing chess on three boards. He predicts her most difficult challenge will be “herding new members” impatient for sweeping changes.

