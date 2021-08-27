The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned on April 17 that people with children and pets should immediately stop using the Tread+
The disclosures in an SEC filing arrive a day after the company posted a loss for its most-recent quarter, showed slower revenue growth, and cut the price of its most-popular product. A portion of the latest quarter’s loss stemmed from the recall of its treadmill machine.
The company announced Thursday that it is cutting the price of its Peloton Bike — the product that was the cornerstone of its popularity — to $1,495 from $1,895.
Shares of Peloton Interactive Inc. fell more than 7% before the market open on Friday.