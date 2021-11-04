It’s frustrating for investors because Peloton would seem to check all the right boxes: At-home fitness and streaming video are hot markets, and Peloton’s brand is the leader. But it can’t keep burning this much cash on advertising, something it didn’t have to do much of during lockdowns or even before Covid, when its spin bikes became an immediate home gym staple for an upscale clientele. Its operations burned through $561 million of cash last period, leaving it with $924 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities. The company said that the jump in marketing costs was due in part to advertising its new Tread product and that it’s optimistic it can build up enough sales volume to cover that.