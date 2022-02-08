A better way forward would be for Peloton to engage with potential new owners and try to find the right price for a deal. Peloton’s market value rose to nearly $10 billion on Monday amid the takeover speculation. If investors are not convinced by the flurry of management and strategic changes — the stock initially fell in premarket changes, before erasing those losses — and this weighs on the company’s share price, the more emboldened a bidder may be.