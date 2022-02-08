The move is partly a response to activist investor Blackwells Capital LLC, which had called for Foley’s departure. But in reality, he’s not going anywhere: Foley will remain as executive chairman.
The management change was accompanied by parallel announcements that Peloton would cut 2,800 jobs, roughly 20% of its corporate workforce, and wind down the development of a production facility in Ohio. It aims to save $800 million a year, and it will also cut capital expenditure by $150 million.
This all suggests that Peloton intends to press on on with efforts to turn around the company and maintain its independence. Or it wants to give that impression, so that if a bidder does emerge, it can wring out the best price.
But there is a question mark over whether McCarthy will have the free rein he needs to address Peloton’s problems — primarily, maintaining sales when members now have many more fitness options — with founder Foley in the executive chairman role. There’s a risk he’ll be shouting instructions as McCarthy is frantically pedaling.
The new CEO takes over just as the company issued a hefty warning on this year’s sales and profits. This is hardly the way to see off an activist or encourage a potential suitor to pay up. And the huge restructuring could further destabilize the business.
A better way forward would be for Peloton to engage with potential new owners and try to find the right price for a deal. Peloton’s market value rose to nearly $10 billion on Monday amid the takeover speculation. If investors are not convinced by the flurry of management and strategic changes — the stock initially fell in premarket changes, before erasing those losses — and this weighs on the company’s share price, the more emboldened a bidder may be.
