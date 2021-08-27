Meanwhile, Peloton’s expansion into the treadmill business has been rocky. It had to recall both models after reports of screens falling off the Tread and videos of children getting sucked under the Tread+ (one incident resulted in a child’s death). The recalls pointed to a general weakness observed by some Peloton users: Its products don’t always seem to be of the best quality, even if their coupling with lively classes makes the brand rather special. But more important, how it handled these matters has now caught the attention of regulators. The company still sees treadmills as a growth opportunity, potentially more than twice as large as the bikes. It will begin selling the Tread again on Aug. 30.