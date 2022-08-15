Placeholder while article actions load

So, neither Nike Inc. nor Amazon.com Inc. stepped in to buy Peloton Interactive Inc. after all. The pandemic winner-turned-loser must face an independent future and alter its strategy accordingly. Yet the blueprint set out on Friday by still-new Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy is spinning in confusing directions. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Peloton is attempting to reassert its position as a luxury brand, through price increases in the US for its flagship bike and treadmill products. Bike+ will increase by $500 to $2,495, while the cost of a Tread will rise by $800 to $3,495.

This is the right approach, as Peloton is a high-end name and should be priced accordingly. But the increases come after the company cut prices in April. McCarthy told Bloomberg News last week that he would not have “messed with” them if it had not been for the glut of inventory weighing on the company’s financial strength. As McCarthy acknowledged, the price cuts cheapened the perception of the brand.

The problem is, it will be hard to convince customers to pay hundreds more dollars for a product that was previously on discount. The elevation also comes as Americans feel the squeeze from inflation and higher borrowing costs. Big purchases, such as a $2,500 workout bike, are often among the first to be scrapped when consumers tighten their purse strings.

Although Peloton’s customers may be more affluent than the average shopper, there are some early indications that inflation is changing the buying behavior of more than just the poorest households. For example, Citi’s proprietary US credit card data showed a slowdown in the number of luxury transactions, pointing to more volatile demand from younger high-end spenders.

And there are other elements of Peloton’s strategy that will prove challenging. Just as the company is seeking to reinforce its position as a luxury house, it is also making changes to its delivery and customer-service offerings, resulting in the loss of almost 800 jobs.

In a memo to staff, McCarthy said fully shifting away from in-house teams and toward more third-party providers would cut delivery costs per product by up to 50%. But some customers have already complained that the service isn’t as good. Peloton has to fix this fast if it wants to boost its value proposition. It mustn’t let the support service it offers to discerning customers slip either.

Starting next year, Peloton will close many of its 86 North American stores as it embarks on a “significant and aggressive reduction” in locations. While this will cut some costs — the company chose to open many showrooms in expensive malls alongside other upmarket retailers — shutting these outposts could weigh on the company’s high-end positioning too. Nothing screams “out of fashion” more than a storefront’s “we’re closing” sign.

The move also means there will be fewer Peloton bikes to view and try in physical locations — something I have argued is necessary to win and retain customers as Americans return to gyms. It’s notable that rival Lululemon Athletica Inc. is using its stores to promote Mirror, its home-fitness product.

McCarthy may be able to revisit physical locations once he’s stabilized Peloton and reduced its cash outflow. For example, he could swap a larger number of smaller stores for fewer, bigger locations that combine selling and workout space.

Shares in Peloton, which have lost 90% of their value since January 2021, rose 14% on Friday, so investors are giving the CEO the benefit of the doubt.

But for now, achieving the delicate balance between stemming the cash burn and maintaining Peloton’s luxury positioning looks like an uphill climb.

