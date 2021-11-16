At its high in January, Peloton fetched a $49 billion market value, much of it built on the premise that it would continue to shake up the at-home fitness industry with creative products. But other than its flagship stationary bike and live spin classes, Peloton’s innovation has amounted to very little. For example, it introduced two treadmills, bringing back what would seem to be an outdated piece of cardio equipment; one proved deadly for children who could get sucked underneath, while the other sometimes lost its touchscreen (that one went back on the market in August). Last week, it introduced Peloton Guide, a $495 set-top box that uses a camera and artificial intelligence to guide users through strength-training workouts. The Guide wouldn’t seem to have a large market.