If ever there was a perfect snapshot of the rapidly pivoting consumer, investors got it on Tuesday. Former digital workout wonder Peloton Interactive Inc. reported a bigger-than-expected loss, cut its revenue guidance and signed a deal with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to borrow $750 million. In contrast, brick-and-mortar Planet Fitness Inc. reported better-than-expected earnings and forecast a more than 50% increase in full-year revenue.

Shares in Peloton fell as much as 20%, while Planet Fitness stock rose as much as 5%.

The diverging performances underline what I’ve called the “Great Rotation” in consumer habits, away from lockdown pastimes and purchases to those associated with economies freed from restrictions.

This shift is intensifying. Consumers are moving away from shopping via their tablets and smartphones to visiting stores again. That’s been bad news for Amazon.com Inc., marketplace EBay Inc., rival Etsy Inc., online retailer Wayfair Inc. and Canadian e-commerce company Shopify Inc.

But the fitness sector is where the distinction is clearest between the pandemic haves and the lockdown have-nots. When people were unable or unwilling to visit the gym, they turned to online substitutes, including pricey Peloton bikes. Now that they are returning to offices and preparing to go on vacation, they are visiting physical locations again. They are no longer splashing out on Peloton bikes at the same rate.

Peloton on Tuesday forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $675 million to $700 million, well below analysts’ average estimate of $820.9 million. It blamed the numbers on “softer demand” and recent reductions in the price of its bikes.

This is weighing on the company’s financial strength. Chief Executive Officer Barry McCarthy, who replaced founder John Foley in February, said the company had too much inventory consuming an enormous amount of cash. Peloton finished the quarter with $879 million in cash and cash equivalents, which left the company “thinly capitalized,” he said, hence the new debt.

The company is making efforts to expand its sales through third-party retailers. It is also betting on its new exercise-bike rental program.

But there is another reason why the contrast between Peloton and Planet Fitness is so telling. Consumers are scrutinizing their spending amid soaring inflation, higher interest rates and placing priorities on other expenditures like travel. A Peloton bike is a big, expensive, purchase. Even its monthly subscription — increasing from $39 to $44 next month — is a significant outlay (its digital-only membership is cheaper). In contrast, Planet Fitness’s budget membership — starting at $10 a month — may be more in tune with the cautious consumer. While some gym-goers may give up their memberships, value players will also benefit from others trading down.

“Turnarounds are hard work,” McCarthy said on Tuesday. Unfortunately for Peloton, amid the great rotation combined with the great inflation, it’s about to get even tougher. Under these circumstances, the best outcome for Peloton still looks like a sale to a powerful acquirer such as Nike Inc.

