Pembina Pipeline: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $179 million.
The oil and gas transportation and services company posted revenue of $1.99 billion in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.29 billion, or $3.94 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.93 billion.
