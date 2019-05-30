Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a Memorial Day ceremony after placing a wreath in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, Monday, May 27, 2019, at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

OTTAWA, Ontario — Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in Canada as he looks to build momentum to get a new trade deal with Canada and Mexico passed.

The visit comes after President Donald Trump removed steel and aluminum tariffs on Canada and Mexico, clearing a key roadblock to a North American trade pact Trump’s team negotiated last year.

The new trade deal needs approval from legislatures in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. Democrats want stronger enforcement of labor standards and oppose a provision protecting drugmakers from competition.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (troo-DOH’) says talks with Pence on Thursday will focus on the ratification process.

Trudeau says he also intends to raise the “backsliding” of women’s rights in U.S. states where anti-abortion measures have been passed. Pence opposes abortion.

