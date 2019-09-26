Lower borrowing costs have been slowly boosting buyer demand. Persistently high prices, driven up by a tight supply of available homes, had previously blunted the benefits of low mortgage rates. Economists are optimistic that low mortgage rates will reverse the trend but say home construction will also need to pick up for the market to fully recover.

Pending sales is a measure of home purchases that are usually completed a month or two later.

