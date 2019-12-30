Mortgage rates have fallen sharply in the past year in large part due to the Federal Reserve lowering its benchmark short-term interest rate. Lower rates have helped to offset rising home prices across the U.S., mostly due to an ongoing lack of supply. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said last week that the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage remained at a historically low 3.74%, compared to 4.55% a year ago.
The west saw the biggest gain in contract signings, up 5.5% from last month.
