No surprise then that Penguin argued this week that the DOJ’s entire approach is flawed. It points out that the agency doesn’t even say how high advances for potential best-sellers are. If you’re going to circumscribe a market by the price of its goods, you surely need to specify a dollar amount. And Penguin rejects the idea that markets should be defined by premium pricing (as opposed to the nature of the goods themselves, or the region where they’re sold).