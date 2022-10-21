Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“Confidence without competence is a dangerous combination,” Penny Mordaunt said in June, as Boris Johnson’s days as prime minister were nearing an end. In the wake of the disastrous Liz Truss premiership, that proved more prescient than she could know. Now the Tories are getting a second look the potential leader they passed over this summer.

On Friday, Mordaunt became the first Tory to declare her candidacy saying she would offer “a fresh start, a united party and leadership in the national interest.” This time around, her role could be pivotal to the outcome of the race.

Mordaunt emerged as a dark horse candidate in the race to succeed Johnson when polling showed she was the most popular among Tory members. But that put a target on her back and the the party’s right quickly took aim.

David Frost — Brexiteer and former Johnson cabinet minister — savaged Mordaunt in various public statements, questioning both her grasp of detail and her work ethic. Then came leaked government documents suggesting she had supported watering down rules on gender self-identification, which Mordaunt denied. An inquiry was later launched into the leak, but the damage was done. Mordaunt’s support tanked, Liz Truss overtook her to reach the final two of the contest and the rest is history.

Mordaunt’s weakness is that she lacks the gravitas of having held a big office of state for any length of time (she was briefly defense secretary). But over the past six weeks, Tories have had a chance to see Mordaunt in action and get to know her better. It’s less likely that a leak or a smear will derail her candidacy. As Leader of the House of Commons — her reward for ultimately backing Truss to succeed Johnson — Mordaunt presided over the historic Accession Council ceremony with King Charles III that followed the Queen’s death. It was a set-piece moment of high drama and with the world watching, she proved perfect for the task.

She impressed colleagues too with her recent House of Commons performance. She used the bully pulpit to apologize for the disastrous mini-budget but defended the change of direction and smartly fended off questions about whether the absent prime minister was “hiding under a desk.” Agility in parliament isn’t everything in a leader, but it helps.

Mordaunt, who worked on the presidential campaigns of George W. Bush, was the first in her family to go to university. Her compelling personal story, her military background and her communications nous should tick a lot of electoral boxes for the Tories. Her ease with different audiences and parliamentary presence suggest she’d match up well against Labour leader Keir Starmer.

But her road to 10 Downing Street is not straightforward. If she declares her candidacy as expected, she will (assuming both declare their candidacies) have to face down two beasts of the party with far more governing experience: former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Johnson himself.

Much depends on whether Mordaunt is in it to win it — or whether she’s inclined to compromise earlier for a big office, say, foreign secretary. From early public statements of support so far, she trails both. Yet the animosity between the Johnson and Sunak camps makes a Mordaunt candidacy appealing for many. Sunak supporters could lend votes to Mordaunt in the hopes of knocking Johnson out of the race. Meanwhile, Johnson, the ultimate persuader, could offer Mordaunt her pick of cabinet jobs outside of chancellor, which presumably would remain with Jeremy Hunt for the sake of stability.

Is there a Goldilocks solution for Conservatives who fear the runaway train that is a Boris Johnson government but don’t want to sanction a Sunak leadership that is opposed by Johnson supporters? Look to Mordaunt for the answer.

