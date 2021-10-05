But every silver lining has a touch of gray. The bad news about the stock market rally is that it is only in stock prices; corporate revenues, profits and book values have not kept pace. As a result, the cyclically adjusted price earnings ratio (the best well-known measure of stock valuations) stands at 37.2—far above the high of 31.3 just before the Black Friday stock market crash that was the harbinger of the Great Depression, and only exceeded by the 43.8 in 1999 that marked the top of the dot-com bubble. Unless there is a miracle recovery in actual business profits and economic growth, it seems inevitable that there will either be a major stock market crash, or at least a period of many years of mediocre stock market returns rather than the robust gains necessary to maintain pension plan funding levels.