Penske: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $298 million. The Bloomfield Hills, Michigan-based company said it had net income of $4.21 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.03 per share.

The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.38 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $18.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.81 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAG

GiftOutline Gift Article