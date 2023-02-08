Penske: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. — Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $298 million.
The auto dealership chain posted revenue of $7.01 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.38 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $1.38 billion, or $18.55 per share. Revenue was reported as $27.81 billion.
