MFC: The statistic is misleading. Most major programs have competition at the beginning. Once a prime contractor is selected, however, future contracts are sole-source. The F-35 fighter program had a competition at the front end, but once Lockheed Martin won the contract, there was no more competition on the project. Because of the high cost of these programs, continuing competition is not viable.TH: The F-35 has become the poster child for out-of-control Pentagon spending. It was an unusual contract in that it called for “concurrent” production and development. Can you briefly explain that model, and predict whether it will ever be used again?