Nokia Corp., up 51 cents to $5.88.
The technology company expects to raise its financial forecasts for the year.
Fortive Corp., up 13 cents to $70.58.
The industrial conglomerate is buying ServiceChannel for $1.2 billion.
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp., up 16 cents to $19.16.
The real estate investment trust reportedly received a buyout offer from Starwood.
Conagra Brands Inc., down $1.95 to $33.98.
The owner of Chef Boyardee’s and other packaged food brands gave investors a weak financial forecast, citing inflation pressure.
Fastenal Co., down 86 cents to $53.16.
The maker of industrial and construction fasteners expects more pressure from inflation on product and transportation costs.
Simulations Plus Inc., down $9.37 to $44.03.
The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research reported disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue and a weak sales forecast.