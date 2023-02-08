Perion Network: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel — HOLON, Israel — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $38.7 million.
The digital media company posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $99.2 million, or $2.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $640.3 million.
Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $720 million to $740 million.
_____
