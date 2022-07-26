Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The sale of caskets is a dying business. More than 1 million Americans have died from Covid-19 since early 2020, but those excess deaths haven’t necessarily translated into a sustained spike in burial volumes. Nearly two-thirds of funeral homes that belong to the National Funeral Directors Association reported that the demand for cremation services had increased since the beginning of the pandemic. The statewide cremation rate in both New York — the first significant Covid hotspot — and Texas — which has had one of the highest Covid death totals in the US — jumped above 50% in 2021, according to the NFDA.

This is in line with the longer-term trend: Cremation began passing casket burials in popularity in the US in 2015, and preference for the practice has climbed steadily since then. By 2040, the NFDA projects that more than 78% of dead people in the US will be cremated, up from about 32% in 2005. The trade group expects all 50 states and the District of Columbia to favor cremation over traditional casket burials by 2035. Among the reasons for cremation’s growing popularity are the increasingly limited availability of land in cemeteries, concerns about the environmental impact of burials and embalming processes and cost. Cremations typically cost 40% less than funerals with burials, according to the NFDA.

The consumer’s financial gain is casket-makers’ long-term loss, however. Hillenbrand Inc. is the largest maker of caskets through its Batesville subsidiary, a business that traces its roots to the late 1800s. While Batesville benefited from a spike in demand for funerals during the pandemic and throws off a steady stream of cash, Hillenbrand has warned that its long-term margin trajectory slopes downward. Batesville sells cremation products such as urns, but it derives the majority of its revenue and profits from caskets. The company projects adjusted margins for the business based on adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization will drop to a range of 20% to 21% this fiscal year, roughly in line with 2019 levels but down from almost 26% last year.

That helps explain why Hillenbrand has said for years that it’s managing the Batesville business for cash and using that flow to fund acquisitions that will help transform it into a diversified industrial company. Hillenbrand has spent more than $3 billion on a string of manufacturing purchases over the past decade, including the $2 billion takeover in 2019 of Milacron Holdings Corp., a maker of engineered systems for plastics processing. Last week, Hillenbrand announced it would pay 572 million euros ($585 million) to acquire Linxis Group, a manufacturer of mixing, ingredient automation and portioning equipment for the food industry. In late June, Hillenbrand agreed to acquire Herbold Meckesheim GmbH — a German maker of recycling equipment — for 79 million euros.

With the industrial side of the company growing in scale and financial importance, the time is right for Hillenbrand to explore strategic alternatives for the Batesville casket unit, Chief Executive Officer Kim Ryan said in an interview. A financial buyer is more likely than a strategic one, considering Batesville and Matthews International Corp. already control about 80% of the US casket market between them, Sidoti & Co. analyst John Franzreb wrote in a report.

Putting trends in the death market to the side, one thing that’s particularly interesting about Hillenbrand’s transformation is that the company is essentially choosing to trade one level of diversification for another. The Batesville casket business has no real overlap with the industrial side of the company. This is the kind of old-school sprawl that has mostly been abandoned — even as modern-day conglomerates continue to not only exist but thrive. However, should Hillenbrand find a buyer for the Batesville business, it will still be diversified, just in a more focused and logical way. There are some clear similarities between equipment for plastics processing, food manufacturing, recycling and other factory floor uses: All entail highly engineered systems, and there’s overlap on production and commodity costs. But these are also unique end markets with slightly different financial profiles.

Read more: Covid Is Casting Conglomerates in a New Light: Brooke Sutherland

“The moves we’re making are into end markets that are particularly attractive for us but build upon the things that we do well as a company,” Ryan, the Hillenbrand CEO, said. The company is prioritizing growth opportunities with an eye toward creating a better balance in its bottom line through economic cycles, she said. This approach underscores a nuanced but important shift in how industrial companies think about their mix of businesses. It was only in 2019 that SPX Flow Inc. announced it would separate the parts of its business that sell pumps and valves to companies whose products require specific processes and ingredients (like a bottle of beer, a can of paint or an HVAC system) from the parts that sell pumps and valves to industries concerned with making sure oil or energy flows from point A to point B. Now, in addition to Hillenbrand, companies such as steelmaker Nucor Corp. are thinking about how to lean into one standard deviation of diversification to help improve their growth prospects. Nucor, which closed on its $3 billion purchase of garage door maker C.H.I Overhead Doors in June, last week reported record earnings for the first half of 2022.

Read more: Nucor Sees a Big Opening in Garage Doors: Brooke Sutherland

“If we don’t make investments outside of steelmaking, we’re not going to be talking about compound annual growth rate and we’re not going to trade at the valuation” the company deserves,” Nucor CEO Leon Topalian said in an interview. “The earnings potential is much higher.”

