PerkinElmer, Boeing rise; Royal Caribbean, Aerojet fall

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Valvoline Inc., down 87 cents to $31.35.
The automotive and industrial lubricants maker is selling its global products business to Saudi Aramco in a $2.65 billion deal.
Builders FirstSource Inc., up $5.34 to $73.34.
The construction supply company handily beat Wall Street’s second-quarter earnings forecasts.
EVO Payments Inc., up $6.37 to $33.71.
Global Payments is buying the payment technology company for about $4 billion.
Celsius Holdings Inc., up $9.91 to $98.87.
The energy drink maker announced a long-term distribution and investment deal with PepsiCo.
Royal Caribbean Group, down $2.92 to $35.79.
The cruise line announced a private offering of up to $900 million in senior convertible notes.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc., down $3.17 to $40.52.
The aerospace and defense company reported disappointing second-quarter financial results.