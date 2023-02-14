PerkinElmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137.7 million.
The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $741.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $579.2 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.61 billion.
PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.94 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PKI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PKI