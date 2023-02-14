PerkinElmer: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

WALTHAM, Mass. — WALTHAM, Mass. — PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $137.7 million. The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.09 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.70 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.66 per share.

The maker of scientific instruments posted revenue of $741.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.09 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.07 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $579.2 million, or $4.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.61 billion.

PerkinElmer expects full-year earnings to be $5.05 per share, with revenue expected to be $2.94 billion.

