Permian Resources: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $83.1 million.
The company posted revenue of $761.6 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $736 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $515 million, or $1.61 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.13 billion.
