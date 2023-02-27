Perrigo: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN — DUBLIN — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Monday reported a loss of $12.6 million in its fourth quarter.
The drug company posted revenue of $1.16 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.2 billion.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $140.6 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.45 billion.
