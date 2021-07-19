Vivendi SA last month confirmed that its Universal Music Group was in talks to sell a 10% stake to Pershing’s special-purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that would value the record label at about $40 billion. The 10% stake would have gone for around $4 billion.
A SPAC is typically a group of larger investors who raise money for acquisitions and then seek out acquisition targets. The deal announced by Ackman last month was unique because unlike a rush of SPACs that have rolled out this year, the intent was not to merge with Universal, but to take a stake in the company that had already announced plans to go public.
On Monday, Vivendi Vivendi said that it had instead approved the acquisition of as much as 10% of Universal by funds associated with Ackman.
Ackman’s SPAC, called Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd., now has 18 months left to close a new transaction, unless shareholders vote for an extension. Ackman said that because of the experience with the proposed Universal Music transaction, its next business combination would be structured as a conventional SPAC merger.