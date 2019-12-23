My savings grace: “I was part of the most recent government shutdown and wanted to say thank you for being the voice in the back of my mind for the last few years that encouraged me to be prepared for situations just like this. I am very thankful to have gotten through relatively unscathed, thanks exclusively to my savings. I started reading your work after just graduating and starting my first salaried job, and as much as I wanted to splurge, you convinced me that beyond my emergency fund I needed a ‘life-happens fund,’ something I had never heard of before.

Ironically, I left that job for a ‘more secure’ government job and was tempted to spend down some of my emergency fund because I was so sure that I was living with less risk now. On the day of my first missed paycheck, I had to take my beloved pet to an emergency vet visit, and my car wouldn’t start. Thanks to my life-happens fund, I didn’t have to hesitate about taking my pup to the vet or getting my car repaired. When I missed a second paycheck, I was blessedly still able to cover my rent and bills from my emergency fund. I will never again second-guess the money I’ve saved, and now that I’ve received back pay, I’ve replenished both funds.”

Stuck to a strict debt-payment plan: “We were $55,000 in debt and paid $1,200 a month to pay it off in about 4 1/ 2 years. My husband was disabled with limited income, and I worked a second, part-time job to help make ends meet. It was hard, but I’m thankful we did the hard work, as I am now debt-free aside from my mortgage. My husband passed away unexpectedly about three months before it was all paid off in mid-2018. At least I no longer have a pile of debt to deal with along with the difficulties that come with the loss of a spouse.”

Credit card debt kicked to the curb: “I managed to pay off a little over $8,000 in nine months. It was tight some months, but we did it. We have one more to go, and if my budgeting is correct, it should be gone by March 2020.”

Another beatdown of credit card debt: “It took two years, but we paid off $22,000-plus. Now my husband and I have fully funded retirement accounts, a four-month emergency fund and money in our kids’ college funds. As we head into what looks like some economic head winds, I feel much more secure and know my family can survive what happens next — government shutdown, layoffs … who knows.”

Mortgage monkey gone: “After paying for 19 years, my husband and I paid off our mortgage! We each only have one year left on car loans and no other debt.”

Student loans gone: “Paid off my student loan 7 1/ 2 years early! I just wanted to thank you and your chatters for sharing their stories to keep me motivated the past couple years! For anyone wondering how: After I established an emergency fund, I started throwing anything I could at the student loan. I saw it as something I actively needed to get out of my life, so it made it easier to pass up on spending cash I could put toward the loan. I feel like I just vanquished a foe.”

Out of the mouths of babes: “My 13-year-old used a gift card he received for Christmas, but with tax, the total came to 22 cents more than the value of the card. I gave him the money and told him not to worry about it. He taped 22 cents to a note that said, ‘I don’t like being in debt.’ ”

Slow and steady won their race: “We started serious saving at age 32. Priorities were, in order: 10 percent tithe, 20 percent savings, pay taxes, figure out how to live on what was left. Retired six months ago with over $2.5 million. While a good stock market has been a factor, the benefits of making savings a priority cannot be denied.”

This is the evidence of what’s possible. What will your testimony be in 2020?

