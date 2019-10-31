Finally, your car’s crankiness leads to this question: Should I keep fixing it — or let it go? (The analogy doesn’t work with a toddler because, well, you can’t trade in your kid.)

However, just like dealing with young children and their tantrums, you need to have a strategy for a car that is straining your nerves. It helps to have a rule of thumb for deciding when it’s time to get rid of your car.

AD

I recently wrote about how I personally decide whether to repair or replace my vehicle. I call it my “three-strike rule.” You can read about it here.

AD

I also asked readers to share their rules of thumb for when it’s time to break up with their cars. Here’s what some had to say:

“My rule of thumb has been when the annual repair costs exceed 50% of a new car payment,” one reader wrote.

For Jack Quinn of Morris Plains, N.J., it’s all about the electrical system and the never-ending battle to replace certain components.

“Aside from age, the freeze-thaw cycle — expansion/contraction — does a number on wire insulation and rubber/plastic bushings,” he wrote. “That first electrical failure due to cracked insulation is a warning shot. Many more will follow. Likewise for rubber components.”

AD

For a lot of vehicle owners, the first sign of rust means it’s time to bail.

“I live in West Virginia, where the roads are rough, and the snow gets high,” wrote John Mathews, who owns a 2001 Oldsmobile van with 260,000 miles that has had a rebuilt engine and transmission, new carpeting and other repairs.

AD

“My rule is never replace a car that isn’t rusted,” Mathews wrote. “I fix my own cars no matter what the issue is. I’ve learned how to perform all manner of repairs because I can’t stand the gleeful look on the mechanic’s face when he sees how old the car is. But … when the rust shows through, it’s time to move on.”

Many readers replace their cars regularly for safety concerns.

AD

“For most people, the most dangerous thing they do is driving,” wrote Charles Sanders of Boulder, Colo. “Every few years, significant safety features are added to new car designs — passenger and side air bags, rearview backup cameras, auto stop for sudden hazards, crash-resistant frames, etc. For these reasons, my wife and I tend to replace our cars about every four to five years.”

In terms of deciding when to repair or replace a car, Karl, an auto-damage adjuster in metro Atlanta, recommends considering the cash value of the vehicle.

AD

“I’ve had many customers who paid thousands to repair older cars only to have them deemed total losses in accidents shortly after, literally minutes later in one case,” he wrote. “If a car is worth $2,000 as a total loss, spending $3,000 to repair it seems less reasonable. Not that most people plan on totaling their cars, but it’s at least prudent to evaluate the value of the car.”

AD

For others, the market value doesn’t matter. It’s the fear factor that drives them to replace rather than keep repairing.

“Just replaced an 11-year-old car with 190,000 miles,” Mary wrote. “The original engine died at 80,000 miles. I was saved with a great used engine replacement that worked well, but then the transmission started to [have problems] along with a few other parts. So I started feeling queasy every time I was out driving, wondering if I would make it back home. The stress of breaking down drove me to the dealer. But — because I had waited 11 years to buy a new one — I had enough cash to buy the car with no financing.”

AD

Chuck Shull of Greensboro, N.C., says the sweet spot to replace a car purchased new is around 12 years or 180,000 miles. “Usually, since the car has very little residual value, we give the car to one of our adult children and let them squeeze any remaining life out of it.”

AD

Replace or repair? “This is such an easy question to answer,” wrote Steve Ciccanti of Tucson.

“I replace my car when my spouse tells me to,” he wrote. “I’ve been married for over 33 years, and just saying ‘yes dear’ seems to be working well for me.”

Sometimes it’s not about the money but the harmony.

Readers may write to Michelle Singletary at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071 or michelle.singletary@washpost.com. To read previous Color of Money columns, go to http://wapo.st/michelle-singletary.

AD