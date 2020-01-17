“In fact, people are always doing impressive things,” the woman in the voice-over says. “So how come all these people who do wildly challenging things every day feel like they can’t do their taxes?”

For the 2020 tax season, the Intuit company, which produces TurboTax, wants us to believe “all people are tax people.”

Whether you’re confident enough to do your taxes yourself or not, check the following resources to see if you qualify to get your taxes prepared free.

United Way: The nonprofit offers MyFreeTaxes.com in partnership with H&R Block. You can file both your federal and state returns free. For the first time this year, there is no income limit. MyFreeTaxes will be offering filing support via phone and online chats in English and Spanish.

Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA): This IRS-run program offers free tax preparation to folks who make $56,000 or less, those who are disabled, or taxpayers who speak limited or no English.

Tax Counseling for the Elderly: Despite the title, assistance is offered to low- and moderate-income taxpayers, not just the elderly. TCE specializes in addressing retirement and pension-related issues.

To find a VITA or TCE site near you, call 800-906-9887. You can also look for a site near you at irs.gov. Search for “Find a Location free Tax Help.” Most sites don’t open until around the end of January.

At some locations, you can prepare your own basic federal and state tax return free using tax-preparation software. An IRS-certified volunteer can help guide you through the process, but this service is only available at locations that say “Self-Prep.”

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide: A majority of the TCE sites are operated by this program. Volunteers are trained and are IRS-certified each year to ensure they understand the latest tax-code changes. There’s no age requirement to get tax assistance. To locate the nearest Tax-Aide site, go to aarp.org/findtaxhelp or call 888-227-7669. The majority of the sites will open on or around Feb. 1.

MilTax: The Defense Department through Military OneSource offers free e-filing software to service members and their families, allowing them to file their federal and state tax forms. MilTax consultants are also available for in-person support at VITA locations.

MilTax provides assistance for tax situations that are specific to military life, such as reporting deployment and combat pay. Go to MilitaryOneSource.mil or call 800-342-9647 for more information.

IRS Free File: This is a partnership between the agency and the Free File Alliance, a group of private preparers who have agreed to make their federal tax-return products available free to taxpayers whose adjusted gross income was $69,000 or less in 2019. To search for companies offering Free File, go to irs.gov/freefile.

Before settling on one company, check to see if you can also file your state return free. Some companies will prepare your state return and e-file it at no cost through partnerships with participating state programs.

If your income is more than $69,000, you can use the Free File Fillable Forms, which are the electronic versions of IRS paper forms. When using the free fill-in forms, keep in mind they don’t come with the brand-name software assistance available through Free File.

New for tax season is an agreement between the IRS and companies participating in the Free File program that they won’t steer taxpayers to commercial products that cost money. If you’re searching for this program, be sure to look for language that says, “IRS Free File Program delivered by [company name or product name].”

You may see some free offerings from major tax-preparation companies, but before you use the service, double-check that you won’t be charged.

Despite Intuit’s confidence that everyone is a tax person, the reality is that even with the best preparation software, doing your own taxes can be as intimidating as riding a mechanical bull. So, take advantage of all the help you can get, especially if it’s free.