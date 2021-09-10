Being with Bill meant trying to get him to do a few things he didn’t want to do. Like talk about himself; he was more interested in others. Or buy him a round. He steadfastly refused, so much so that a game called “Give Bill a Dollar” was devised to pay him back. Eventually, friends who’d regularly been unable to get him a pint of Guinness decorated his Ford Fiesta with dollar bills — pinned under the wipers, jammed in the cracks, stuffed under the gas tank flap, impaled on the antenna. Bill had no choice but to take the money — if he wanted to be able to drive to work that day. These were the same friends he’d taken to Atlantic City to teach them craps — a game he loved because, unlike poker, you were rolling for the table, not against it; you were pulling for others, not just yourself.