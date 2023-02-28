PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

EAGLE, Idaho — EAGLE, Idaho — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter. The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, came to 10 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $184.1 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $191.8 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.2 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $921.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $290 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PETQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PETQ

GiftOutline Gift Article