PetIQ: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho — EAGLE, Idaho — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported a loss of $6.8 million in its fourth quarter.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $48.2 million, or $1.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $921.5 million.
For the current quarter ending in March, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $290 million.
The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $970 million to $1.03 billion.
