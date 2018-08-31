SAO PAULO — Brazil’s state oil company Petrobras and France’s Total have bought stakes in three pre-salt oil blocks off the Atlantic coast.

In an auction held Friday, the two companies agreed to pay 3.26 billion reals ($800 million) for the three blocks.

Petrobras agreed to 36 month operating contracts in the Mero and Sapinhoa blocks which have a combined output capacity of 11.2 million barrels over the next three years.

Total agreed to a 12 month contract for the Lula block which has an estimated output capacity of 1.1 million barrels.

The pre-salt reserves auctioned are more than 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) below the ocean’s surface and another 2.5 miles (4 kilometers) underneath soil and corrosive salt.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.