McDonald’s Corp., down $3.34 to $213.22.
The burger chain’s U.S. sales roared back in the third quarter and profit beat Wall Street forecasts.
W.R. Grace & Co., up $11.94 to $55.99.
The chemicals company received a buyout offer from investment firm 40 North.
F5 Networks Inc., up $10.60 to $154.97.
The software company will spend up to $1 billion buying back its own stock.
Macquarie Infrastructure Corp., up $2.00 to $29.36.
The owner of infrastructure businesses will sell its bulk liquid storage and handling business for just under $2.7 billion.
Carnival Corp., up $5.43 to $19.25.
The cruise line and other travel-related stocks gained ground following encouraging news on the development of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Newmont Corp., down $2.13 to $66.01.
Slumping gold prices on increased hopes for economic recovery weighed on the gold producer.
