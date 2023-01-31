Drugmaker Pfizer starts low with 2023 earnings forecast

Pfizer surprised Wall Street with a prediction for a bigger-than-expected sales drop this year for two key products: its COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.
But Pfizer said Tuesday that it expects Comirnaty sales to tumble 64% to about $13.5 billion this year. It predicts a 58% drop for Paxlovid to about $8 billion.
Wall Street expects more than $14 billion in sales from Comirnaty and another $10.5 billion from Paxlovid, according to FactSet.
Overall, Pfizer predicts that adjusted earnings will range between $3.25 and $3.45 per share in the new year.
Analysts forecast earnings of $4.34 per share.
In the recently completed fourth quarter, Pfizer booked nearly half of its $24.29 billion in revenue from its top-selling COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty. The company brought in another $1.8 billion from Paxlovid.
The drugmaker posted adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share.
Analysts forecast fourth-quarter earnings of $1.05 per share on $24.38 billion in revenue, according to FactSet.
Shares of New York-based Pfizer Inc. slid nearly 3%, or $1.25, to $42.30 before markets opened Tuesday.