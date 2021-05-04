Revenue was $14.58 billion, also easily exceeding forecasts of $13.49 billion from industry analysts.
Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.55 to $3.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $70.5 billion to $72.5 billion.
The New York company is manufacturing hundreds of millions of doses of the COVID-19 shot and pushing forward on research gauging its effectiveness in different patient groups, such as teens and people with compromised immune systems.
Pfizer has said that this year it can produce 2 billion doses of the vaccine, developed with its German partner BioNTech, including 200 million doses promised for the U.S. by the end of May.
