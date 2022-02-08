Getting that piece right matters to investors, too. Despite astounding growth in revenue thanks to its Covid products, Pfizer’s stock fell as much as 6.6% on Tuesday before rebounding to close down about 2.8%. One reason for that dip was that the company’s 2022 earnings-per-share guidance was in the $6 range rather than the $10 range, Evercore analyst Umer Raffat said in a note to investors. Investors seem to have underestimated tougher margins on mRNA vaccines, which are more expensive to produce than pills.