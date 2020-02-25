“The organization is safer today than it was a year ago. Things are getting better,” Johnson said in sworn testimony while being grilled by a lawyer for a consumer rights group, The Utility Reform Network.
Later in his testimony, Johnson boiled down his mission to a simple goal: “No more disasters, no more catastrophes, no more fatalities.”
But both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and the head of the California Public Utilities Commission, PG&E’s chief regulator, have expressed serious doubts about whether the company has turned over a new leaf.
Among other things, both Newsom and CPUC President Marybel Batjer have publicly demanded that PG&E replace its entire 14-member board, including Johnson, before it emerges from bankruptcy.
PG&E has promised to reshuffle its board, but hasn’t made any commitment to part ways with Johnson, who previously ran another major utility, the Tennessee Valley Authority.
The demands for a management shakeup are being made as PG&E scrambles to to meet a June 30 deadline to win approval of its plan to get out of bankruptcy. Facing more than in $50 billion in claimed losses from a series of deadly wildfires ignited by its outdated electrical equipment, the nation’s largest utility filed the case 13 months ago.
PG&E provides power to 16 million people — larger than the populations of all but a handful of states.
PG&E has agreed to settle claims with wildfire victims, insurers and a few government agencies for $25.5 billion to put it on track to win a federal judge’s approval of its bankruptcy blueprint. But the CPUC also must sign off on the plan to qualify for coverage from a state-created wildfire insurance fund.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.