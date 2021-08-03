The U.S. Forest Service was examining a tree found on PG&E power lines where the Fly Fire began July 22, according to the utility’s report to the California Public Utilities Commission. The smaller blaze later joined with the much larger Dixie Fire, which PG&E also said may have started when a tree fell on one of its power lines. It’s burning near the town of Paradise, which largely was destroyed in a 2018 wildfire that became the nation’s deadliest in a century and was blamed on PG&E equipment.