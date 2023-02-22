PGT: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. — NORTH VENICE, Fla. — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $11 million.
The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $340.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $330.1 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $98.9 million, or $1.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.
For the current quarter ending in March, PGT said it expects revenue in the range of $370 million to $390 million.
