The moves left workers scrambling to find new jobs as the major employer left West Virginia, a state that is often trying to lure new companies to uplift its stagnant economy.
Dozens of labor and advocacy groups called on President Joe Biden on July 21 to intervene in the company’s plan. A new campaign led by Our Revolution, a political nonprofit organization founded by Bernie Sanders, had urged Biden to use the Defense Production Act to stop the closure and convene a task force to determine how the plant might continue producing pharmaceutical or medical goods.
The White House has not responded publicly to the closure or the group’s letter, the Gazette-Mail reported.