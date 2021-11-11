This tailwind is now fading and Opendoor is guiding investors to expect a further moderation in its contribution margin — the money left over after accounting for selling and holding costs. The figure is expected to decline to somewhere around 5% in the fourth quarter(2), compared to 7.5% this past quarter and 10.8% in the April to June period. It’s a reminder that iBuying is usually a low-margin business, which requires massive scale and therefore huge amounts of capital to make decent money.